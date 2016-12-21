Buffini & Company Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Buffini & Company has appointed Terri King to the role of chief marketing officer, responsible for marketing and sales, among other initiatives, the company recently announced. King, who joined Buffini & Company in 2007, brings 25 years of experience to the position, with prior careers at Disney, Easter Seals and Guinness.

“Terri has done an amazing job serving Buffini & Company as head of sales and marketing, and with her leadership, she will help us reach some aggressive goals for future growth,” says Dermot Buffini, CEO. “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Terri for over seven years now, and have been consistently impressed with her ability to combine strategic thinking and deliver excellence as she leads her team to achieve their goals. Terri was the obvious choice to fill this important role as CMO.”

“We are fortunate to have such a talented leader,” adds Brian Buffini, founder and chairman. “Terri has been instrumental in building and leading our sales and marketing teams, expanding our corporate partnerships, and we’re proud to have someone of Terri’s caliber at Buffini & Company.”

“I’m very excited about this next season at Buffini & Company and the opportunity to help shape the future of our organization,” says King. “I love the mission of Buffini & Company and the work that it does for its customers, and I don’t think it gets any better than that.

“We are a unique company in this industry, and we want to make sure our clients are getting word-class programs and services from the moment they join,” King adds. “It will be my job to make sure that happens!”

For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.



