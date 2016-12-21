Marty Rueter Named Executive Vice President of CBC Metro Brokers

Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers has named Marty Rueter, co-founder and former president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, executive vice president, the company recently announced. Rueter is set to expand CBC Metro Brokers’ commercial real estate business throughout metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

“We see a lot of room for growth in our market with many local and regional businesses looking for the level of service that CBC Metro Brokers offers in commercial real estate and business brokerage,” says Craig McClelland, COO of CBC Metro Brokers. “Rueter is an excellent addition to our company and will serve an important role in that growth.”

“It’s an honor to be joining such a great organization,” Rueter says. “I’m excited to assist the talented agents that we already have and expand that group even more. With a recognizable and trustworthy brand like the one CBC Metro Brokers has built in Georgia, we’re sure to have success in our endeavors.”

In his role as president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Rueter facilitated the addition of 316 offices through 39 states with 7,500 sales associates. Prior to Weichert, Rueter served as senior vice president of F.S. Concepts, regional director of Century 21 Mid-South, and senior vice president of Century 21 R.E. Corp.

For more information, visit www.cbcmetrobrokers.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.