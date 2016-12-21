Zillow App Updated with iMessage Support

Zillow has updated its app with an iMessage support feature, allowing users to access and share information and photos about a property through text messages without leaving the messaging screen, the company recently announced.

“Millennials—the largest segment of home shoppers today—bring a deeply social approach to finding a new home unlike anything we’ve seen with the other generations,” says Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow chief marketing officer. “They bring all the available tools into the process, including their smartphones, social media and their personal network. This new iMessage feature brings Zillow’s visual search experience alive in a text, giving home shoppers a faster, more delightful way to share the homes they love with family and friends.”

With the iMessage app, home shoppers on Zillow can access and browse through the “Recently Viewed” and “Saved Homes” tabs and share facts, history, photos and Zestimates.

The Zillow app is available free from the App Store on iPhone and iPad devices, or through www.appstore.com. Once downloaded, simply tap the app store logo within Messages and turn on the Zillow iMessage app.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.