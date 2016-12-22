NAHREP Announces 2017 President-Elect

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) has elected Daisy Lopez-Cid as 2017 president-elect, the organization recently announced. Lopez-Cid, broker/owner of RE/MAX Premier Properties in Orlando, Fla., is a past president of NAHREP Central Florida and has served on the NAHREP Board of Directors since 2013.

“Daisy Lopez-Cid is one of the most loyal and hardworking leaders we have ever had,” says Gary Acosta, co-founder and CEO of NAHREP. “She is going to make an amazing president and our organization is very lucky to have her.”

As president-elect, Lopez-Cid will take the lead on top initiatives for the organization, including the Hispanic Wealth Project, and advance the organization’s policy positions. She will also be a primary spokesperson for the organization at industry events throughout the country.

Lopez-Cid was instrumental in the creation and development of the NAHREP coaches program, serving as chairman to the coaches in 2016. Her recent efforts include facilitating the launch of new chapters in strategic markets, including Boston, Philadelphia and Puerto Rico.

Lopez-Cid will be formally installed, along with 2017 National President Leo Pareja, at the NAHREP Housing Policy and Hispanic Lending Conference in Washington, D.C. on March 28, 2017.

For more information, please visit www.nahrep.org.



