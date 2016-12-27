Introducing the RPRÂ® App – Commercial Mode

NAR PULSEâ€”Residential and Commercial practitioners across the nation will be pleased to learn that RPR Mobileâ„¢ now includes Commercial data and reporting. Learn more about this valuable asset by checking out this simple infographic.

This weekâ€™s other headlines from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORSÂ® include:

Special Price for NAR Members to attend Design & Construction WeekÂ®

Design & Construction Week Â® (DCW) features the co-location of the NAHB International Builders’ Show Â® (IBS) and NKBA’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show Â® (KBIS). In 2017, this synchronization of tradeshows and markets moves to Orlando, Florida, January 10-12. The fourth annual DCW will bring together 80,000+ design and construction professionals in the largest annual gathering of the residential design and construction industry. NAR members receive special discounts to explore the exhibit floors of both showsâ€”a combined total of 2,100+ exhibits! Register for your DCW expo pass today. https://www.buildersshow.com/Home/

NAR Moves to NAR.REALTOR

This December, NAR moves to its new web address, www.nar.realtor. You can get exclusive with your digital brand too with .REALTOR web and email addresses for your firm and agents. Learn more.

