Am I Posting to my Facebook Profile or Facebook Page?

In short, you will select whether to post to your Facebook profile or any associated Facebook pages AFTER you have created a connection via the “Add” button near the Facebook logo of ACE’s Social Network Setup area. You must first create a connection to Facebook, Facebook will prompt you to login, Facebook will ask you to confirm that it is OK for ACE to post on your behalf, say OK, then you will be returned to ACE where you will be able to select your profile and any pages associated with your FB account.

If you have already created a Facebook connection click the green Edit button in the Social Network Setup area to edit your auto posting choices.