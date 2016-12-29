And the Worst Celebrity Neighbor of 2016 Isâ€¦

It is too late now to say sorry.

Zillow has once again taken the glittering pulse of celebrity neighbor-dom in its annual Celebrity Neighbor Survey, ranking the high-profilers us “normies” wouldn’t mind occasionally borrowing a cup of sugar from. The most sought-after, according to the survey, is the exiting First Family, who will remain residents of D.C. (get a glimpse of their new digs here!) in the new year. The least, on the other hand, is real-life (and now two-time) worst neighbor Justin Bieber, who racked up the most votes in the history of the survey.

“There was a lot of excitement around the fact that the Obamas chose to stay in D.C. after living in the White Houseâ€”a first for a former president sinceÂ Woodrow Wilson,” saysÂ Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow chief marketing officer. “Maybe it’s the additional neighborhood security or the possibility of running into other influential and famous people, but it’s clear people are intrigued by the idea of living next to the First Family. On the other hand,Â Justin BieberÂ continues to stir up trouble everywhere he goes and would likely be an unpredictable neighbor.”

The complete rankings:

Do you agree? Which famous face would you want to share a fence with?



