Engel & VÃ¶lkers Appoints VP of Communications, Establishes New Media Partners

Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America has appointed Katelyn Castellano vice president of Communications at its head office in New York City, as well as established new media partnerships with Lumentus Social and Mission Control Marketing, the company recently announced. Castellano, former director of Communications and Events for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, will be responsible for developing and leading communications strategies to solidify the positioning of Engel & VÃ¶lkers.

“As Engel & VÃ¶lkers continues to foster its rapidly expanding North American presence, Katelyn’s strong public relations experience and industry involvement will be essential in our ability to drive awareness for the brand throughout new markets,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “We are proud to have Katelyn on board as we accelerate growth in the years ahead.”

“I’m excited to be part of Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ evolving story and unique value proposition as the brand looks to build on its European success across North America,” says Castellano. “Its expansive global network provides so many opportunities for every individual associated with Engel & VÃ¶lkers, and I look forward to contributing to the future of this network.”

Lumentus Social, at the same time, will support Engel & VÃ¶lkers in the ideation and execution of the brand’s social media strategy, while Mission Control Marketing will serve as its public relations agency partner, contributing to the development and execution of targeted public relations strategies.

For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.