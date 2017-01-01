Realtor.comÂ® Announces ‘Entryway to $20K’ Sweepstakes for HGTV Dream Home Participants

Realtor.comÂ® has launched “Entryway to $20K,” a new sweepstakes that gives HGTV Dream Home GiveawayÂ® 2017 entrants and others the opportunity to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, along with weekly cash prizes of $500, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The sweepstakes, which marks realtor.com’s sponsorship of the Giveaway, will be featured throughout HGTV programming with on-air advertising spots, including placements during the reveal special, as well as through digital and email promotions and advertising in the January/February issue of HGTV magazine on HGTV.com.

“Realtor.comÂ® helps people dream, find and own their perfect home,” says Nate Johnson, chief marketing officer forÂ realtor.com. “This year, we’ve focused our marketing efforts, including our ad campaign withÂ Elizabeth Banks, on helping buyers explore the concept of the home of their dreams in new, playful ways. Our collaboration with HGTV Dream Home helps us take this concept one step further, whileÂ enabling us toÂ reach a new audience ofÂ home enthusiasts.”

The 2017 HGTV Dream Home, located on St. Simons Island, Ga., will be awarded to one grand prize winner, as well as a new Honda Pilot and $250,000 from Quicken Loans.

“We’re thrilled to haveÂ realtor.com return as aÂ sponsor ofÂ HGTV Dream Home 2017,” saysÂ Aaron Gallagher, senior vice president of Digital Advertising Sales for Scripps Networks Interactive. “While there can only be one winner of this beautiful home onÂ St. Simons Island, Georgia, everyone can continue the journey to find the home of their dreams onÂ realtor.com and even have a chance to winÂ $20,000. It’s such a logical partnership and nice complement to the engaging HGTV Dream Home experience that you’ll find on HGTV.com, where you’ll find so many great photos and videos that truly bring this home to life.”

To enter “Entryway to $20K,” click the banner on the thank you page following an entry in the HGTV Dream Giveaway, or visit realtor.com/entryway20k. Participants can enter the sweepstakes daily. The sweepstakes ends February 17, 2017.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.

