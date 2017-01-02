Soak Up the Sun in This Lush Florida Crib

Built by award-winning builder Arthur Rutenberg, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom Bradenton, Fla., home offers luxury living at its finest. Winner of numerous design awards, this classic home includes a den, a spacious kitchen, a wine room, an outdoor cabana, and an oversized three-car garage.

This Southern estate is securely situated behind the gates of The Concession, a private luxury community featuring 236 estates. From the front of the home you can soak up a lake-front view. In the back, allow yourself to stretch out by the resort-style pool, cozy up to the outdoor fireplace or prep a meal in the outdoor kitchen.

And what’s a gated community in Florida without a golf course? All Concession residents receive access to a tournament-caliber golf course, club house and bistro.

Listed for: $2,072,000

Listed by: Greg Hudson, Coldwell Banker

