CENTURY 21 American Homes Acquires Realty Executives 1st

New York-based CENTURY 21 American Homes has acquired Realty Executives 1st, expanding its presence in Nassau County and overall to 12 offices with more than 600 agents, the company recently announced. Realty Executives 1st Broker/Owner Sergey Borohov will be broker associate of the Lynbrook/Hewlett office.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Sergey and his entire team to the CENTURY 21 American Homes family,” says Mike Litzner, broker/owner, CENTURY 21 American Homes. “This collaboration will not only enable us to expand our competitive footprint into the high-end Five Towns market, but it will also bring in a friendly group of hardworking and dedicated agents that will continue to deliver the highest quality of service that is synonymous with the CENTURY 21 American Homes brand.”

CENTURY 21 American Homes is currently ranked in the top 20 nationally for sales production in the CENTURY 21 System.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.



