EBCBOR REALTORSÂ® Care Foundation Awards over $50,000 in Grants to Local Organizations

The Eastern Bergen County Board of REALTORSÂ® (EBCBOR) REALTORSÂ® Care Foundation recently awarded $57,000 in housing-related grants to 10 non-profit organizations in Bergen County, N.J. The recipients included Alliance Against Homelessness of Bergen County, Bergen Volunteer Center, Center for Food Action, Family Promise of Bergen County, and Rebuilding Together.

“This year the REALTORSÂ® Care Foundation had the opportunity to award 10 charities with grant money that directly funded projects within our local communities in Bergen County,” says Jorge Ledesma, 2016 EBCBOR president and foundation trustee. “I am honored to be a trustee for a foundation that directly helps our neighborhoods grow and flourish.”

The grants were awarded at an annual luncheon hosted by the Board of Trustees of the EBCBOR REALTORSÂ® Care Foundation.

“Every year we have the honor of hosting a luncheon and giving generous donations to many non-profit organizations,” says Martin Huguley, president of the Board of Trustees. “It’s wonderful to be a part of the REALTORSÂ® Care Foundation and to help those who are in need.”

For more information, please visit www.ebcborcarefoundation.org.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.