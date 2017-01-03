HomeSmart International Grows in Northern California

HomeSmart International has grown in Northern California with the opening of HomeSmart Bay Area, the company recently announced. The office is headed by Broker/Owner Michael Young, who, with 15 years of local real estate experience, will lead his team of 12 in serving the Bay Area, including East Bay, Marin, The Peninsula and Silicon Valley.

“We’re excited to have HomeSmart Bay Area as part of our growing company,” says Ashley Bowers, president and COO at HomeSmart International. “The HomeSmart team is committed to supporting [Young] and his brokerage team in the growth and success of their HomeSmart franchise.”

“The best thing about HomeSmart is the immediate meshing of business models in addition to the extensive back-end management system, staff, sales tools and support,” says Young. “It’s wonderful to be welcomed and supported right out of the gate.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.



