NJ Lenders Corp. Receives 2016 New Jersey Excellence Award

NJ Lenders Corp. received the 2016 New Jersey Excellence Award from the American Economic Institute (AEI), the company, based in Little Falls, N.J., recently announced. The recognition marks the company’s achievement in excellence according to standards set by the AEI.

“NJ Lenders Corp. is delighted to win this prestigious award,” says President Glenn Durr. “I’m proud to say our team has done an exemplary job addressing the challenges triggered by our tremendous business growth over the last several years and is richly deserving of this recognition.”

“We are committed to constantly improving our business processes to create great lending experiences for our customers and partners across all of our business channels,” says Vice President and Partner Steve Grossman.

