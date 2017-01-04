Luxury Portfolio International Expands in 12 Countries in 2016

Luxury Portfolio International®, the luxury marketing program of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, expanded its membership in 12 countries in 2016, adding firms in the U.S., Barbados, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Spain and Thailand, the organization recently announced.

“We are pleased to expand our membership with so many luxury market leaders in sought-after locations around the world,” says Paul Boomsma, president of Luxury Portfolio International. “These companies, like all of our member firms, offer the local expertise and exceptional service that today’s affluent buyers demand. Their participation in our program empowers them to reach an even broader international audience of buyers and sellers, while associating with the finest brokers in the industry.”

New member firms in the U.S. include Kentwood Real Estate in Greenwood Village, Colo.; Andrew Abu Inc. Realtors in Westborough, Mass.; Allie Beth Allman & Associates in Dallas, Texas; Parks Realty in Brentwood, Tenn.; Dorsey Alston REALTORS® in Atlanta, Ga.; Greenridge Realty in Grand Rapids, Mich.; @HomeRealty Lakeshore in Grand Haven, Mich.; Petrey Real Estate in Long Beach, N.Y.; Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales in the Hamptons, N.Y. and Palm Beach, Fla.; and Windermere Real Estate Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

New member firms globally include Kalles Real Estate in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; REmexico Real Estate Group in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; CDR Bienes Raices San Miguel in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico; KRAIN Costa Rica Real Estate, Santa Cruz in Guanacaste, Costa Rica; ASK Real Estate & Financial Services Inc. in Bridgetown, Barbados; Cilo Marbella in Marbella, Spain; Estela Exclusive Homes in Ibiza, Spain; Masó Inmobiliaria in S’Agaró, Spain; Monaobrokers.com in Monaco; Studio 18 in Florence, Italy; Marco Badalla Property in the Lake Como, Italy area; JK Property & Yachting in Athens, Greece; Unique Estates in Sofia, Bulgaria; Barry King-Prime Real Estate in Phuket, Thailand; and Rahim & Co. International in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The firms invited to participate in the program join the 200-plus firms currently affiliated with the organization.

For more information, please visit LuxuryPortfolio.com.

