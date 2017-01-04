Moxi Works Expands Platform for Brokerages

Moxi Works is expanding its brokerage offerings by integrating more services and tools into its open platform, recently adding Dizzle, DocuSign, Impact Marketing, Loop & Tie, Offrs and others, the company announced. Upwards of 30 partnerships use the platform API to exchange data and synchronize everything from roster and property data to personal records, increasing agent adoption and reducing redundant data entry.

“The landscape is constantly evolving and brokerages need a system to easily improve their offerings,” says York Baur, CEO of Moxi Works. “Now, when a brokerage wants to work with a tool or service, we already have them integrated and available. The platform is like a power strip where you plug things in and they just work. Now brokerages can recruit and retain agents by offering best-in-class tools, both now and into the future, no matter what the future holds.”

“Brokerages strive to provide a unique set of tools and services so their agents are the best equipped in the business,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels & Partnerships of Moxi Works. “To make that possible, we are forming business relationships with the industry’s best technology and service companies and technically integrating them into the Moxi Works platform.”

Partners are being integrated into the platform and made available to agents at the point in time when they need them. When an agent secures a listing, for example, from within Moxi Engage CRM they are presented with their digital transaction management provider, such as DocuSign, to manage the document work flow with their client.

