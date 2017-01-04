Realty ONE Group Grows Franchise Division 36 Percent in 2016

Realty ONE Group grew its franchise division 36 percent in 2016, announcing three expansions and signing 12 franchise agreements to bring its total to 8,800 real estate professionals in 80 offices across 18 states, the company recently announced. The company, which has ranked in Inc. 500’s Fastest-Growing Companies for seven straight years, saw its franchise division finish the year at $5 billion in sales.

“Though 2016 was undoubtedly a volatile year around the globe, Realty ONE Group continued to realize record-breaking numbers, particularly in our franchise division,” says Founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew. “Without a doubt, our franchise division president and renowned industry expert Lou Gonzalez has helped Realty ONE Group develop the most attractive real estate franchise package in the industry, with the numbers and high-caliber broker-owners to prove it.”

The company’s franchise expansions in 2016 included Realty ONE Group Complete to Sacramento, Calif., Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert to Chino Valley, Ariz., and Realty ONE Group United to Downey and Hermosa Beach, Calif. New franchise openings included:

Joan and RP Pok’sRealty ONE Group Signature, Midvale, Utah

Dara Khoyi’s Realty ONE Group Advantage in Lutz, the brokerage’s first franchise in Florida

John Meulstee’s Realty ONE Group Legacy in Doylestown, Pa.

Abbie Holland and Jill Daniel’s Realty ONE Group Experience in Conroe, Texas

Patrick and Barbara Raach’s Realty ONE Group Success in Valencia, Calif.

“From the beginning, Realty ONE Group has espoused a philosophy of honesty, integrity, and pride of ownership,” says Jewgieniew. “Realty ONE Group franchise owners who are ready to embrace roles as CEOs of their own businesses and their own lives are attracted to our ready-to-run franchise business model. With more franchise openings anticipated in Pasadena and Whittier, Calif., Pinnelas Park, Fla., Clifton, N.J., Pikesville, Md., El Paso, Texas and Iowa City, Iowa, there’s no telling where we’ll be this time next year.”



