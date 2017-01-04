How to Succeed at Social Media: Who You Can Reach

Social media lays claim to the world’s largest and most demographically diverse audience, with its population of more than 2.3 billion users. The Guardian reports that Facebook members alone total one-seventh of the world’s population, with 1.6 billion monthly active accounts.

What this means to you is that regardless of your target audiences, you can identify them using social media. For example, if you were selling a vacation property to empty nesters in Chicago and Los Angeles, you could easily target both audiences on Facebook.

Within your sphere of influence, the majority of your potential clients are likely to be found and targeted on Facebook and other social outlets. A near-universal population, coupled with the strength of multimedia channels, allows real estate professionals the opportunity to directly reach highly-specified target audiences as easily and efficiently as mass audiences. No matter the objective of your campaign, the intended reach is in your hands.

Social media offers both a vibrant audience of potential clients, as well as the tools needed to reach them; yet, many real estate professionals lack the knowledge and experience needed to best apply those tools to their outreach efforts. The results are untapped resources and missed opportunities—only 12 percent of participants in The Impact of Social Media in Real Estate survey, created and run by Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and Lumentus Social, report receiving more than 25 percent of their leads through social media.

For real estate professionals interested in growing their social media presence, the following time-tested outreach strategies can help them get started on the right foot.



Develop a strategy to speak to the audience you want to reach in the way they want to be reached. See the Content section on page 36 of the full guide (available for download at the link below) for step-by-step guidelines in addressing your strategy.



Read the full list of strategies about these key real estate social media whitepaper insights in the Clean Slate blog post here. You can also download the full whitepaper here.



