Dotloop Teams with Real to Provide Services to Agents in 18 States

Dotloop has teamed with Real (Real Broker LLC), a technology-based brokerage, to provide tools and services to its 800 agents in 18 states, the company recently announced. With dotloop®, agents can streamline and track transactions from first contract to close in a ‘loop’ of collaborative documents.

“The dotloop experience enables brokers and agents to move faster and gain real-time visibility into their business,” says Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. “Brokers and agents play a critical role in the home-buying and -selling process, and we are excited to partner with Real to help them drive continued success.”

“Today’s real estate cannot work without the type of system dotloop provides,” says Tamir Poleg, Real co-founder and CEO. “Transaction management is a key component for every brokerage and it is a service we provide our agents—free of charge—to help them become more productive. I think this partnership speaks directly to Real’s vision to make our agents’ lives better.”



