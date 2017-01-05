Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Expands to 60 Countries in 2016

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) expanded its membership to a total of 60 countries in 2016, adding 49 firms in 21 countries, including Australia, Bahamas, Canada, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Panama, United Arab Emirates and the U.S., the company recently announced.

“Our industry-leading global growth this year has been phenomenal, as we continue to attract high-quality firms in key markets and support them with invaluable resources and connections,” says LeadingRE President and CEO Pam O’Connor.

New member firms in the U.S. include: @HomeRealty Lakeshore, Grand Haven, Mich.; Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas, Texas; Andrew Abu Inc. REALTORS®, Westborough, Mass.; Ascent Real Estate, San Diego, Calif.; BloomTree Realty, Prescott, Ariz.; Coastal Realty Group, Cape San Blas, Fla.; Dennis Realty & Investments Corp, Lutz, Fla.; Hooke, Hooke & Eckman, Carlisle, Pa.; Keaty Real Estate, Lafayette; La.; Lamacchia Realty, Waltham, Mass.; Palladium Properties, Aspen, Colo.; Petrey Real Estate, Long Beach, N.Y.; Realty One Associates, Jackson, Mo.; RedKey Realty Leaders, St. Louis Frontenac, Mo.; Rich Cosner & Associates, Inc., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; TM5 Properties, Bryan, Texas; and Windermere Real Estate Utah, LLC, Salt Lake City, Utah.

New member firms in Canada include: StreetCity Realty, London, Ontario; and The Property Exchange Group, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

New member firms in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region include: VOC International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Unique Estates Ltd, Sofia, Bulgaria; Groupe Immobilier Mercure, Toulouse, France; JK Property & Yachting, Athens, Greece; Prime Real Estate, Tel Aviv, Israel; MONACOBROKERS.com, Monaco; ADVECS Real Estate Corporation, St. Petersburg, Russia; and MD Properties, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

New member firms in the Asia Pacific region include: Caine Real Estate Pty Ltd, Melbourne, Australia; The Agency, Sydney, Australia; Rahim & Co International, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Property Brokers Ltd, Palmerston, New Zealand; and Barry King – Prime Real Estate, Phuket, Thailand.

New member firms in Latin America include: Keys Bahamas Realty Ltd, Freeport, Grand Bahamas; ASK Real Estate & Financial Services Inc., Bridgetown, Barbados; Blue Zone Realty International, Uvita de Osa, Costa Rica; KRAIN Costa Rica Real Estate, Santa Cruz, Costa Rica; REMexico Real Estate Group, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and Panama Premier Estates, Panama City, Panama.

