Long & Foster REALTORÂ® Publishes Agent Safety Book

Long & Foster REALTORÂ® Rick Deckert has published a book on safety for real estate agents, Prepare Then Act: A Primer on Safety & Self Defense for Agents & Their Families, the company recently announced. The book shares valuable guidance and information from Deckert’s safety seminars, informed by his experience in special intelligence, property and public adjustment and real estate.

“There are a number of dangers people often don’t consider when they become a real estate agent,” Deckert says. “I hope that by sharing my knowledge and experiences, I can help make sure agents and their loved ones have the information they need to stay safe as they do the work they love in helping clients buy and sell homes, as well as in their personal lives.”

Deckert, who joined Long & Foster in 2008 alongside his wife, Jan, a 30-year Long & Foster agent, had been in real estate for four years when saw a need for safety instruction. Combining his real estate experience with his background in investigation, martial arts and firearm proficiency, he began providing preparation and safety seminars for agents. Since 2013, he has trained more than 2,000 individuals.

To purchase Deckert’s book, visit www.preparethenact.com.

For more information, please visit www.LongandFoster.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com