Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Dean-Smith, Inc.

Dean-Smith, Inc. has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced. The Knoxville, Tenn.-based Dean-Smith, Inc., led by brothers Richard and David Smith, serves Knoxville, Farragut and Blount counties.

“This transition marks a jumping off point for Dean-Smith Realty,” says Richard Smith, president and principal broker. “To grow our business and stay ahead of the curve we knew we had to align with a progressive, national brand offering the tools and support our agents need to be their very best. We’ve secured these resources, plus a powerful brand presence, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices bears the name of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most respected and trusted corporations,” says David Smith, vice president and broker. “The combination of this brand and our brokerage’s strong, local presence will be difficult to beat locally.”

“We are proud that Richard, David and their team will represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in greater Knoxville,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The brokerage is highly respected locally and will be a strong ambassador of our brand.”

Dean-Smith Realty agents now have access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution, and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end and resort listings.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



