Motto Mortgage Begins Offering Franchise Opportunities in Five Additional States

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun offering franchise opportunities in Indiana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the company recently announced. The five states bring the total number of states Motto Mortgage franchises are actively being sold in to over 39.

“Entering these five markets is an exceptional milestone for the Motto Mortgage team,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “We have the resources to educate, train and support our franchisees so that they can provide an outstanding mortgage lending experience for consumers. We’re thrilled to continue the expansion of Motto Mortgage throughout the country.”

Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location. Motto Mortgage loan originators will not be bound to the products of one specific lender, but will instead have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

