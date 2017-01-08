As If We Needed a Reason to Move to the Bahamas…

When approaching this sprawling home located at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, you can’t take your eyes of its massive mahogany double door that serves as the main entrance. With six bedrooms and six baths, this is one beachfront property that gives us a reason to pack our bags and move to the Bahamas for good. (Yes, we’re already singing “Kokomo,” as of press time.)

The contemporary design of the house and its location on the property (lot 28) provides for spectacular views of Winding Bay and the pristine 2.5 mile-beach from every room. Views are particularly exquisite through the Nano walls that seamlessly open up to a covered deck with a luxurious yet cozy sitting area on one side and a beautiful outdoor dining area, complete with a gas grill, on the other.

Just beyond are beautifully landscaped grounds dotted with palm trees and a glorious pool, complete with a cabana and a double outdoor shower that looks out on the beach.

Each of its six large bedrooms come with en-suite full bathrooms, an enormous open plan with vaulted ceilings, coral stone accents, pendant lighting, a well-equipped custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, exquisite custom cabinetry and a large island.

The master bedroom and bathroom could be your very own spa retreat. A standalone tub is the focal point of the master bathroom where double French doors lead out to a very private outdoor shower that is surrounded by native plants and walls that are clad with a combination of mahogany and stone.

A recreation room on the ground level comes with ping-pong and pool tables and a spacious sitting area. Two of the six bedrooms are on this level, along with the media room and a double car garage surrounded by additional indoor storage areas. Exquisite quality furniture and finishes and verdant native landscaping complete this luxury estate home. This fabulous residence is just a short stroll or golf cart ride away from Busters Beach Bar & Grill, the pro shop, all beach amenities, the site of the future golf Clubhouse and the Scottish-style tropical links golf course.

Listed by: Kristi Hull, director of Sales at The Abaco Club at Winding Bay

Listed for: $8,750,000

