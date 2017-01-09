Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Bolsters New Jersey Presence

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added Synergy Real Estate Group in Cranford, N.J. to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elite, led by broker/owner Christian Cobo, will serve Union, Essex, Bergen and Middlesex counties.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the only brand partner we wanted to work with, as they will help us build our digital infrastructure, overall marketing efforts and branding in ways that will help us better engage with our clients,” says Cobo.

“Christian Cobo and his team display an innate ability to connect with buyers and sellers in this market and are fully committed to helping clients find the lifestyles they seek,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to further expand our strong influence in New Jersey with a like-minded brokerage that is a natural fit to the brand.”

For more information, please visit www.elitebhg.com or www.BHGRE.com.



