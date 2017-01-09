Texas Team Affiliates with Century 21 Real Estate

A Lake Travis, Texas-based real estate team has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 Realty Network, a Fine Homes & Estates® office, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs in the Austin metropolitan area.

“As residents of this community, we have been in the shoes of our clients as local homebuyers and sellers ourselves,” says Julie Mattoon, broker, CENTURY 21 Realty Network. “Joining CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates® allows my team to not only provide expert insights on our local luxury real estate market, but also provide our clients with knowledge of the community and deliver the personal connection in transactions that homebuyers and sellers crave.”

“Mattoon and the team at CENTURY 21 Realty Network are a prime example of the success that is possible when a local team of outstanding agents combine their community knowledge with an international powerhouse real estate brand,” says Rick Davidson, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the CENTURY 21® System and watch them grow throughout the greater Austin luxury market.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.