Weichert Family of Companies Launches Weichert Development Company

The Weichert Family of Companies has launched Weichert Development Company, a full-service, privately held residential and commercial real estate development and investment business, the company recently announced. The new company, based at Weichert’s corporate headquarters in Morris Plains, N.J., will be led by John G. Udell, previously the president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc.

“The Weichert Family of Companies is proud to officially launch Weichert Development Company within our organization, which has been providing real estate services since 1969,” says Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of the Weichert Family of Companies. “With the expertise of John Udell at the helm of this venture and our existing relationships with a variety of industry and municipal partners, we believe that Weichert Development Company will quickly achieve the same level of success as the other national and global real estate companies affiliated with Weichert.”

Weichert Development Company’s capabilities range from property site selection, acquisition and construction to financing, leasing, property management and maintenance. Weichert Development Company is founded on the principles of professional expertise, reputation and commitment to success, and will focus on urban development, adaptive reuse, ground-up development, redevelopment and asset repurposing.

For more information, please visit www.weichertdevelopment.com or www.weichert.com.

