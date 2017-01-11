X
Entrepreneur Magazine Names RE/MAX No. 1 Real Estate Franchise Fifth Year in a Row

RE/MAX, LLC has been named the No. 1 Real Estate Franchise in the annual Franchise 500 ranking by Entrepreneur magazine for the fifth year in a row, the company recently announced. The ranking marks the 14th time in 18 years the company has been listed as the top franchisor in the real estate category. RE/MAX was also named to the top 10 of all franchises included in the ranking.

“Many of our franchisees gravitated to the RE/MAX model because our focus has always been on the needs of the agent,” says Chris Pflueger, vice president of Business Development at RE/MAX, LLC. “We provide our broker/owners with the leading-edge tools, on-demand education, global brand recognition and more than 40 years of industry-leading experience to attract and recruit the top performing real estate agents in their markets.”

Highlights of the Franchise 500 ranking include:

  • RE/MAX ranked the No. 1 real estate franchise
  • RE/MAX ranked No. 10 overall, up from No. 21 in 2016 and No. 75 in 2015
  • Closest RE/MAX competitors were HomeVestors of America at No. 52 and Keller Williams Realty at No. 77
  • The top 10 overall standings are No. 1 7-11, No. 2 McDonald’s, No. 3 Dunkin’ Donuts, 4 The UPS Store, No. 5 Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, No. 6 Dairy Queen, No. 6 Ace Hardware, No. 8 Wingstop Restaurants, No. 9 Sport Clips, and No. 10 RE/MAX

RE/MAX was also recently ranked the leading real estate franchise for the eighth consecutive year in the annual Franchise Times Top 200+ listing.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

