ERA Real Estate Expands Southern California Presence

Laguna Beach, Calif.-based The Coastline Real Estate Group has affiliated with ERA Real Estate, now doing business as ERA Coastline Estates, ERA recently announced. ERA Coastline Estates, led by broker/owner David Ranish, serves Orange County, Calif.

“A third generation Orange County native with deep roots in the community, David Ranish is highly attuned to the market his firm serves,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “His strong background in both business management and real estate coupled with his passion for teaching provides an excellent platform from which to launch his company to new levels as he optimizes his firm’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate.”

“Our growth goals of achieving greater penetration in our service area will be fueled by ERA’s impressive suite of marketing products, extensive listings syndication and cutting-edge learning and professional development programs,” says Ranish. “Our enhanced ability to create opportunities for our independent sales associates will not only support their growth, but create a competitive advantage in our market as we look to attract top talent to the firm.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



