Kitchen Redo Got You Stressed? There’s One Unexpected Benefit

X
                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Kitchen Redo Got You Stressed? There’s One Unexpected Benefit

Can a full-blown kitchen reno make you healthier? The answer, according to a recent survey, is yes.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed by Houzz say they live a healthier lifestyle now that their kitchen has been renovated, with 76 percent cooking five or more meals at home each week—generally a healthier habit than dining out—and 34 percent eating takeout less as a result.

“With the growing trend of homeowners choosing to stay in their home for the long-term, the return on investment from a kitchen remodel is less tangible, measured in healthier habits and more face-time with family and friends instead of dollars,” said Nino Sitchinava, principal economist at Houzz, in a statement on the survey. The survey also explored the factors that inform the remodel.

The most popular features in kitchens overall include:

  • Custom Cabinets
  • Gray Walls
  • Island
  • Marble
  • Open Floor Plan (Great Room)
  • Pantry Cabinet
  • Stainless Steel Appliances
  • White Cabinets
  • White Countertop
  • Wood Flooring

In terms of style, however, generational divides exist, according to the survey. Though a contemporary style is most in-demand across the board (dethroning transitional), millennials are more likely to favor a farmhouse or modern look, while baby boomers are more likely to prefer a traditional aesthetic.

In addition, homeowners are spending more renovating their kitchens. Twenty percent of those surveyed spent between $50,000 and $100,000 on a kitchen redo in 2016; 9 percent spent more than $100,000. Hey—you can’t put a price on health!

Source: Houzz

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.