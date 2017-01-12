Kitchen Redo Got You Stressed? There’s One Unexpected Benefit

Can a full-blown kitchen reno make you healthier? The answer, according to a recent survey, is yes.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed by Houzz say they live a healthier lifestyle now that their kitchen has been renovated, with 76 percent cooking five or more meals at home each week—generally a healthier habit than dining out—and 34 percent eating takeout less as a result.

“With the growing trend of homeowners choosing to stay in their home for the long-term, the return on investment from a kitchen remodel is less tangible, measured in healthier habits and more face-time with family and friends instead of dollars,” said Nino Sitchinava, principal economist at Houzz, in a statement on the survey. The survey also explored the factors that inform the remodel.

The most popular features in kitchens overall include:

Custom Cabinets

Gray Walls

Island

Marble

Open Floor Plan (Great Room)

Pantry Cabinet

Stainless Steel Appliances

White Cabinets

White Countertop

Wood Flooring

In terms of style, however, generational divides exist, according to the survey. Though a contemporary style is most in-demand across the board (dethroning transitional), millennials are more likely to favor a farmhouse or modern look, while baby boomers are more likely to prefer a traditional aesthetic.

In addition, homeowners are spending more renovating their kitchens. Twenty percent of those surveyed spent between $50,000 and $100,000 on a kitchen redo in 2016; 9 percent spent more than $100,000. Hey—you can’t put a price on health!

Source: Houzz



