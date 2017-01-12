Kitchen Redo Got You Stressed? There’s One Unexpected Benefit

Can a full-blown kitchen reno make you healthier? The answer, according to a recent survey, is yes.
Thirty-three percent of those surveyed by Houzz say they live a healthier lifestyle now that their kitchen has been renovated, with 76 percent cooking five or more meals at home each week—generally a healthier habit than dining out—and 34 percent eating takeout less as a result.
“With the growing trend of homeowners choosing to stay in their home for the long-term, the return on investment from a kitchen remodel is less tangible, measured in healthier habits and more face-time with family and friends instead of dollars,” said Nino Sitchinava, principal economist at Houzz, in a statement on the survey. The survey also explored the factors that inform the remodel.
The most popular features in kitchens overall include:
- Custom Cabinets
- Gray Walls
- Island
- Marble
- Open Floor Plan (Great Room)
- Pantry Cabinet
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- White Cabinets
- White Countertop
- Wood Flooring
In terms of style, however, generational divides exist, according to the survey. Though a contemporary style is most in-demand across the board (dethroning transitional), millennials are more likely to favor a farmhouse or modern look, while baby boomers are more likely to prefer a traditional aesthetic.
In addition, homeowners are spending more renovating their kitchens. Twenty percent of those surveyed spent between $50,000 and $100,000 on a kitchen redo in 2016; 9 percent spent more than $100,000. Hey—you can’t put a price on health!
Source: Houzz
