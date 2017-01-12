KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation Grants $75,000 to National, Local Organizations

KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation, a non-profit affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, is granting $75,000 to Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity and The Sunshine Kids, the organization recently announced. The funds were raised through the support of hundreds of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group agents and employees.

“Through the unbelievable generosity of our agents, employees and the community, we are so honored to be able to present checks to these two incredible organizations that are very close to our hearts,” says Joe Stacy, chairman of the KoenigRubloff Cares Foundation. “The amount of joy that these organizations bring to the people they touch is so gratifying to witness. It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”



Stacy and several colleagues helped build houses in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs with Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity this past year. The Foundation also partnered with The Sunshine Kids on their first ever Teen Getaway in Chicago, where 18 KoenigRubloff agents and employees volunteered as airport greeters, group chaperones, tour guides, party coordinators, photographers and support crew. The group also spent time with The Sunshine Kids at a special party at Lurie Children’s Hospital and at a Cubs baseball game, where the children met All-Star Cubs Champion Anthony Rizzo.

For more information, please visit KoenigRubloff.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



