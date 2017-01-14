Get Your Life Back: Sell More, Serve More without Sacrificing Free Time

Business got you busier than ever? Make 2017 the year you get your life back! Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE Webinar, “Get Your Life Back: Sell More, Serve More Without Sacrificing Free Time,” featuring Mark Boyland, Cleve Gaddis, Joe Sesso and moderator Verl Workman of Workman Success Systems, sharing the best practices to restore your work-life balance now and in the future.

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series: “Get Your Life Back: Sell More, Serve More Without Sacrificing Free Time”

When: January 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Mark Boyland, Cleve Gaddis, Joe Sesso and Verl Workman

About the Webinar

Speaker Mark Boyland, associate broker with Keller Williams Realty and coach with Workman Success Systems, leads a mega-agent team of 15 who recently achieved closing 100 transactions and $45 million in volume in 2015. Boyland, also a speaker, has been ranked in the top 1 percent of REALTORS® in his market for the past 20 years.

Speaker Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of the top real estate teams in Georgia and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales, sales management, coaching and training. An in-demand speaker and media source, Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Speaker Joe Sesso, national speaker and regional director for Homes.com, has spoken to more than 25,000 REALTORS® in almost every state on the science of real estate business strategy and marketing. Formerly an agent and investor, Sesso authored the award-winning “The Foreclosure Revolution” in 2008, forecasting the market crash.

Moderator Verl Workman, founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, has delivered seminars, webinars, keynotes and more to thousands of real estate professionals across the globe. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, promotion, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Each month, RISMedia's webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry's most profitable professionals.



