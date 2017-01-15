Entrepreneur Magazine Names Pillar To Post Home Inspectors to Franchise 500

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has been named No. 58 in the annual Franchise 500 ranking by Entrepreneur magazine, the company recently announced, adding 78 new locations throughout North America in 2016. The company, also named the Top Franchise in Home Inspection in the ranking, has now been featured in the Franchise 500 for 17 years in a row.

“Pillar To Post is outperforming the real estate market fivefold,” says Dan Steward, president and CEO. “We have built a strong national brand and taken strategic initiatives that have positioned us to be a leader in the marketplace by focusing on the customer experience and by providing an unparalleled value in the inspection services we provide.

“We credit our franchisees with making us No. 1 in Category in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 and for so much of our success,” says Steward. “If you don’t have great franchisees, a fantastic model they can follow, and top support, you just can’t end up here.”

Pillar To Post was also featured in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchise for Veterans, Best of the Best, Fastest-Growing Franchises, Top Home-Based Franchises and Top Low-Cost Franchises rankings.

For more information, please visit www.pillartopostfranchise.com.

