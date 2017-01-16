Golden Globes Unveils New Century 21 Ad Campaign: ‘Not An App’

If you tuned into the Golden Globes on NBC this month, you may have noticed more than fabulous dresses and Meryl Streep’s Lifetime Achievement speech. Century 21 used the posh party to unleash the first of four new ad spots. Titled “Not An App,” the 30-second ad opens with “It’s not an app. It’s not a website. It’s a team of actual humans.”

The ad shows off Century 21’s multitude of J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards and then poses the question: “How many satisfaction awards do you have, internet?”

Boo ya, take that.

The company states that these new ad spots are meant to pinwheel off the idea that no amount of technology (not even a robot) can replace the power of human interaction when it comes to buying and selling a home.

Watch the ad in full here, and keep your eyes peeled for their next three spots titled “Good Luck, Robot,” “House Call,” and “Master Juggler.” These will air during the AFC and NFC Championship games.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.



Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.



This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.