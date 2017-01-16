RE/MAX Marks Highest Agent Growth since Recession

RE/MAX marked its 43rd anniversary in 2016 with its highest agent growth since the recession, growing to over 110,000 agents and expanding to over 100 countries and territories, the company recently announced.

“It’s been a tremendous year of company milestones and growth, in part due to a much brighter housing market,” says Dave Liniger, CEO, chairman of the board and co-founder of RE/MAX, LLC. “Our success is built on a foundation of the best broker/owners and real estate agents in the business. We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to our affiliates whose hard work and dedication to clients help make RE/MAX the industry leader it is today.”

Highlights from 2016 include:

A new customizable, responsive remax.com launched in March, with over 85 million visits in 2016.

The new “Sign of a RE/MAX Agent” advertising campaign, from Camp & King, debuted, showing RE/MAX agents who do more from for sale to sold.

RE/MAX ranked in the top 10 of the 2016 Franchise Times Top 200+.

RE/MAX was named the leading real estate franchise for the fourth consecutive year in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 ranking.

RE/MAX Commercial ranked in NREI Magazine’s Top Brokers list for the 6th consecutive year.

RE/MAX, LLC reacquired six regions: RE/MAX New York, RE/MAX Alaska, RE/MAX New Jersey, RE/MAX Georgia, Kentucky/Tennessee and RE/MAX Southern Ohio, bringing the total of company-owned regions to 18.

Sixty-one RE/MAX agents were recognized in the 2016 Top Latino Agents ranking based on 2015 sales performance, which is 60 percent more than the closest competitor.

