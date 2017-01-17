Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Today Realty of Gunnison Inc.

Colorado-based Today Realty of Gunnison Inc. has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC-operated company recently announced. The firm, led by broker/owner Jason Lain, will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Today Realty & Associates.

“[Now] we step forward to a whole new era at our brokerage,” says Lain. “In Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we join a prestigious brand with a deep array of tools, resources and services my agents can use right away. We are a strong, local agency that just grew stronger.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is built on the values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity, the same qualities our agents embrace every day,” says Lain. “We chose this brand for many reasons, starting at the foundation with integrity and trust—there is no compromise.”

“Today Realty & Associates is well respected in the marketplace and will be a strong ambassador of our brand,” says Gino Blefari, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO. “We welcome Jason and his hard-working team to the network.”

With the transition, Today Realty & Associates agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution, and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end and resort listings.

For more information, please visit www.bhhstodayrealty.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



