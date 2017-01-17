Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Appoints First Chief Economist

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has appointed Marci Rossell as its first chief economist, the company recently announced. Rossell, who is the former chief economist for CNBC, will provide strategic economic insights for LeadingRE members and Luxury Portfolio International®.

“It’s critical for us to provide our members with in-depth economic analysis on a global basis,” says Paul Boomsma, COO of LeadingRE and president of Luxury Portfolio. “Marci has the innate ability to explore complex economic issues and make them relevant to people’s lives, families and their home-buying and -selling decisions.”

“I have long admired the leadership role that Leading Real Estate Companies of the World commands among many of the most respected independent real estate brokerages around the globe,” says Rossell. “I’m excited to meet more of the members at the upcoming global conference in March and look forward to sharing my thoughts on how the international economic picture will impact housing trends and market conditions around the world.”

Rossell’s creative and dynamic approach to discussing the economy, international events, and movements in capital markets make her highly sought after as an analyst of the complex issues facing the global real estate market.

Rossell will deliver monthly updates for LeadingRE members, as well as speak at the company’s annual conferences and contribute to the bi-annual Luxury Portfolio magazine.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.