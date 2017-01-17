Report: Multifamily Marketplace Outlook 2017

The multifamily marketplace will continue to be propelled by growth in property values and rents in 2017, according to Yardi® Matrix’s recently released Market Outlook report. The report, “Can the Good Times Keep Rolling?” projects that multifamily market fundamentals in most metropolitan areas will remain positive, even as rental growth slows.

“2017 is shaping up to be the biggest year for new supply since the financial crisis,” the report states. “Demand for multifamily is poised to remain robust for years.”

The prospect of new federal tax cuts, infrastructure spending and reduced business regulations could stimulate the economy, although potential tariffs and uncertainty surrounding the incoming administration’s policies could temper that growth, according to the report.

View the full report here.

For more information, please visit www.yardimatrix.com.



