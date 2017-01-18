Dotloop Partners with Peninsula Regional Data Service to Bring Forms to Silicon Valley REALTORSÂ®

Dotloop has partnered with California-based Peninsula Regional Data Service (PRDS) to license PRDS Forms, allowing Silicon Valley REALTORSÂ® to access the forms within dotloop’s platform, the Zillow Group-owned company recently announced.

“Dotloop allows brokers and agents to seamlessly conduct transactions online and on-the-go, streamlining their business and creating a better experience for buyers and sellers,” saysÂ Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. “This region ofÂ CaliforniaÂ is home to many of the world’s leading technology professionals, who expect the real-time, on-demand information and greater insight and control over real estate transactions that the dotloop experience provides. We look forward to helping agents in the Silicon Valley bring more transparency and efficiency to the home buying and selling process.”

Dotloop will host free training sessions on how to use the PRDS Forms:

7, 2017: Hyatt House Belmont/Redwood Shores, 400 Concourse Place,Belmont, CAÂ 94002

8, 2017: Hilton Garden Inn Palo Alto, 4216 El Camino Real,Palo Alto, CAÂ 94306

9, 2017: Hyatt Place San Jose/Downtown, 282 S. Almaden Boulevard,San Jose, CAÂ 95113

For more information, please visitÂ www.dotloop.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.