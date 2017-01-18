SmartZip Appoints First CFO

SmartZip Analytics, Inc. has appointed Scott Baumgartner as its first chief financial officer, the company recently announced. Baumgartner, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, will lead SmartZip’s accounting and financial teams, as well as investor relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott, a financial leader with a proven track record, to the SmartZip team,” says SmartZip CEO and President Avi Gupta. “From our initial discussions, I knew he was the right candidate to make an immediate impact on our growth and success, while remaining laser focused on SmartZip’s long-term plan to expand the company and dominate the predictive analytics field.”

“I’ve worked in software and technology for more than 20 years and I’ve never been as excited about the future of technology as I am after joining the SmartZip team,” says Baumgartner. “SmartZip has combined state-of-the-art predictive analytics with cutting-edge marketing automation and a CRM platform that is leading the way in revolutionizing the real estate industry. I’m proud to be part of the team as SmartZip continues to expand its current offerings and pursue opportunities in new verticals.”

For more information, please visit www.smartzip.com.



