Motto Mortgage Begins Offering Franchise Opportunities in Virginia

Motto Mortgage, the mortgage brokerage franchise member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands, has begun offering franchise opportunities in Virginia, the company recently announced. The addition of Virginia brings the total number of states Motto Mortgage franchises are actively being sold in to over 42.

“Motto Mortgage is pleased to bring its innovative business model to the people of Virginia,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “Our franchisees will bring transparency and exceptional mortgage lending experiences to customers in the commonwealth. The training and ongoing support of the Motto Mortgage team will be invaluable to our new franchisees as we continue to grow throughout the country.”

Motto Mortgage, which officially launched in October 2016, brings more choice and better customer service to consumers. Its loan originators work with real estate agents to help homebuyers obtain the mortgage loans that best fit their individual needs. Homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home, and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing, at one location. Motto Mortgage loan originators will not be bound to the products of one specific lender, but will instead have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit mottomortgage.com.

