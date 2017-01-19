Weichert Family of Companies Collects More Than 13,500 Toys in Annual Drive

The Weichert Family of Companies has concluded its 38th Annual Toy Drive, collecting more than 13,500 new toys for families in need this past holiday season, the company recently announced. The toys were donated to several charities, including the Ashley Lauren Foundation, Salvation Army, YMCA Project Protect and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

“The Weichert Family of Companies is proud of the outpouring of generosity from our sales associates and employees, as well as the residents of the communities we serve,” says Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert, Realtors. “We are thrilled to continue our commitment to help serve the communities where we do business each year by bringing holiday cheer to families who need it most.”

Employees at Weichert’s corporate headquarters also donated more than 500 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency’s Holiday Appeal, which provides gifts to children who have been victims of abuse or neglect.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.

