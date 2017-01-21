Ask the Expert: What Are Some Creative Ways to Stay in Front of Prospects?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features John Bunker, marketing director of RealEstateCalendars.com.

Q: What are some of the most creative ways to stay in front of prospective clients during the first part of the new year?



A: If you’re looking to have an even better year than last year, building up your mailing list is the first step in the right direction. From there, it’s all about staying in touch with everyone on your mailing list and getting your name out there through a variety of means.

While there’s no shortage of promotional items to choose from—and messages to parlay—RealEstateCalendars.com is making it easy for real estate professionals to stand out from the crowd in today’s competitive environment.

Celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, RealEstateCalendars.com offers a wide array of creative promotional items to help real estate professionals stay in touch at any given time.

From business cards, holiday cards, closing gifts, doorknob bags and hangers, pens, postcards, envelopes, self-inking stampers, magnetic memo boards, and more, the options for staying in touch with clients this year are endless.

But what can you do within the first few months of the year to lay the foundation for a successful communication strategy that’ll last year-round?

For many real estate professionals, the beginning of the year is all about baseball and NASCAR schedules, seed packages and door hangers. Not only can these items be distributed to past and present clients, they’ll also go a long way toward helping establish a relationship with prospective clients, so take the time to send them out via snail mail and leave them at food stores, sports bars and restaurants in your farming area. In addition to providing an item that’ll be of use, you’re also setting yourself up for future business by getting your name and phone number out there early on.

Business cards are another safe bet as the year continues to gain traction. Simply handing someone a business card (preferably with your photo) is an easy way to make sure your business is always in the back of their mind.

If you’re not sure where to start, you can find all of our promo items—in addition to helpful hints on how to use them to stay top of mind—at www.realestatecalendars.com.

Whatever the gift might be, creative thinking will be key in 2017. Be sure to keep an eye out for the return of our handmade address stamps, which can be customized with your client’s new home address. Agents giving these as gifts often find a boost in their social media exposure because of the product’s uniqueness, and the client’s desire to talk about it among friends, family and neighbors.



For more information, please visit www.realestatecalendars.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.