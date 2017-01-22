NAWRB Appoints Silvia N. Rathell Chairwoman of Government Relations

The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB) has appointed Silvia N. Rathell as chairwoman of Government Relations at the Washington D.C. satellite office, the organization recently announced. Rathell will assist the organization’s growth in government advocacy on behalf of women’s gender equality and women-owned businesses in housing.

“We are excited and honored to have Silvia on our team as chairwoman of Government Relations,” says Desirée Patno, NAWRB president and CEO. “Her dedication to her work and experience in the government space are valuable assets that will bolster NAWRB’s mission of driving change for women in the housing ecosystem.”

Rathell, co-owner of Rathell Properties LLC, was previously the national chief development officer for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), as well as the national senior director for Federal and Corporate Relations for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Rathell currently serves on the boards of the National Farmworker Alliance, the Social Security Administration’s Latino Advisory Board and the White House Policy Briefings for Latino Leaders.

For more information, please visit www.nawrb.org.



