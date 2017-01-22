zipLogix Launches zipEssentials for zipForm Plus Users

zipLogix™ has launched zipEssentials™, a functionality that produces customized email campaigns generated with the purchase or sale of a home, on its zipForm® Plus platform, the company recently announced. The functionality was developed through a partnership with zipLogix and MooveGuru. The campaigns offer discounts from local, regional and national move-related vendors.

“We’re continuously thinking of new ways to help our customers better serve their clients while using our transaction platform,” says zipLogix Chairman Mark Petersen. “Our partnership with MooveGuru allows us to give our customers a valuable tool to help their clients save time and money during and after the moving process. zipEssentials is the perfect tool for real estate professionals to differentiate themselves and stay top-of-mind with clients.”

“We know that the move is a stressful and costly event for buyers and sellers, and we are happy to be working with zipLogix to provide real estate agents with the resources to help their clients,” says MooveGuru Founder Scott Oakley. “MooveGuru believes that every coupon sent is an opportunity for the agent to help their customer save money and know that the agent provides more than traditional buying and selling services.”

Real estate professionals can use the functionality by opening the desired zipForm Plus transaction, opening the Services tab and clicking Go for zipEssentials. MooveGuru will then send targeted emails, branded to the real estate professional and delivered from that professional’s email address, based on the client’s closing date.

