Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Welcomes Two Top Producers

Two top producers have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in the Mid-Atlantic region, the company recently announced. REALTOR® Jeannie Betten brings 11 years of experience to the Ocean City, Md., market, while REALTOR® Nick Chaconas brings 14 years to the Rockville, Md., market.

“We are excited that two of the most experienced, talented and successful REALTORS® in the Maryland region have joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty team,” says Kevin Wiles, president and CEO, Mid-Atlantic. “Betten and Chaconas share a commitment to service and professionalism that align perfectly with our vision and values.”

“No other real estate firm offers a rewards program this rich, a well-respected brand, free one-on-one coaching and strong compensation benefits,” says Betten.

“I joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty because of its outstanding reputation and well-respected sales professionals,” says Chaconas. “The benefits that I can now bring to my clients has already been immeasurable.”

For more information, please visit PenFedRealty.com.

