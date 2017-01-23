Entrepreneur Magazine Names Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. to Franchise 500

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named No. 105 in the annual Franchise 500 ranking by Entrepreneur magazine, adding 53 new affiliates offices in 2016, the company recently announced. Weichert has now been featured in the Franchise 500 ranking for 13 years in a row.



“It truly is an honor to be recognized on this prestigious list again this year,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our staying power and 131 spot-rise in the rankings over the last two years is a testament to the hard work and dedication put forth daily by our national network of real estate professionals that believe tremendously in the Weichert brand and operating systems.”

In 2005, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. was the only real estate organization to be featured as one of the fastest-growing franchises in Entrepreneur’s Top 10 New Franchises.

