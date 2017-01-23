Fresh Home Start: Beginning 2017 on a Clean Note

Keeping your home clean can be quite a challenge after a busy holiday season. Here are a few helpful suggestions to ensure that you begin 2017 with a clean house.

Plan for Trash

It might not seem like a wonderful concept to have small garbage cans in your living room or family room, but putting small trashcans in busy areas will help you better manage the trash in your home.

Purchase the Right Furniture

Consider purchasing dual-purpose furniture for various spaces in your home. This could be as simple as buying a new ottoman. This cuts down on the visual clutter and gives you a soft place to kick up your feet and relax.

Clean Your Carpets

Consider hiring a local carpet cleaning business. A professional clean will remove dirt and debris and eliminate allergens, pet dander and other irritants that embed themselves deep in the fibers of your carpets throughout the year.

Consult with an Organizer

Professional organizers will offer tips on how to improve the way in which you go about your everyday life. These individuals make a living helping people not only declutter their homes, but also better organize their belongings. Ask an organizer for help if you don’t know where to start. Here are popular areas to begin:

Kitchens

Bathrooms

Bedrooms

Toy Rooms

Garages

Family Rooms

Hire a Cleaning Service

Consider hiring a weekly maid service to clean your home. A professional cleaning service will knock out seemingly overwhelming projects in one to three hours, depending on the size of your home. These projects include:

Vacuuming

Cleaning Countertops

Wiping Down Hard Surfaces

Cleaning Windows

Washing Sinks/Tubs

Cleaning Toilets

The New Year is the perfect time to start life off on a clean note. You can begin 2017 with a cleaner home with a little inspiration and direction from professionals.

This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.

