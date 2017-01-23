Fresh Home Start: Beginning 2017 on a Clean Note

Keeping your home clean can be quite a challenge after a busy holiday season. Here are a few helpful suggestions to ensure that you begin 2017 with a clean house.
Plan for Trash
It might not seem like a wonderful concept to have small garbage cans in your living room or family room, but putting small trashcans in busy areas will help you better manage the trash in your home.
Purchase the Right Furniture
Consider purchasing dual-purpose furniture for various spaces in your home. This could be as simple as buying a new ottoman. This cuts down on the visual clutter and gives you a soft place to kick up your feet and relax.
Clean Your Carpets
Consider hiring a local carpet cleaning business. A professional clean will remove dirt and debris and eliminate allergens, pet dander and other irritants that embed themselves deep in the fibers of your carpets throughout the year.
Consult with an Organizer
Professional organizers will offer tips on how to improve the way in which you go about your everyday life. These individuals make a living helping people not only declutter their homes, but also better organize their belongings. Ask an organizer for help if you don’t know where to start. Here are popular areas to begin:
- Kitchens
- Bathrooms
- Bedrooms
- Toy Rooms
- Garages
- Family Rooms
Hire a Cleaning Service
Consider hiring a weekly maid service to clean your home. A professional cleaning service will knock out seemingly overwhelming projects in one to three hours, depending on the size of your home. These projects include:
- Vacuuming
- Cleaning Countertops
- Wiping Down Hard Surfaces
- Cleaning Windows
- Washing Sinks/Tubs
- Cleaning Toilets
The New Year is the perfect time to start life off on a clean note. You can begin 2017 with a cleaner home with a little inspiration and direction from professionals.
This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.