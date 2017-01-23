Top 5 Places to Buy Real Estate Overseas in 2017

Looking to invest overseas? Live and Invest Overseas recently released their ranking of the top places to buy real estate overseas in 2017.

The top four places hail from Portugal and Colombia. Other locales on the list include the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil and Cape Verde in Africa.

1. Algarve, Portugal

Property along this coast is one of Europe’s greatest bargains, and prices are discounted further right now for buyers with U.S. dollars to spend. Values have moved steadily up since our initial recommendation of this market two years ago. Still, rental yields are strong.

Long-term, property in the Algarve will hold its value thanks to restrictions on coastal construction. Leverage is possible for foreigner buyers.

Average cost per square meter in the Algarve is 1,287 euros. At today’s current exchange rate, that computes to $1,346 per square meter, a 25 percent currency discount from 2014 prices in U.S. dollar terms.

2. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon has a lot to offer the visitor, but hasn’t historically been a major tourist destination compared with other European capitals. This is changing. In 2015, Lisbon saw more than 3 million tourists.

Compared with other West European capitals, including Paris, London, Madrid, Dublin and Rome, Lisbon offers generally better weather, better property prices and a lower cost of living.

The opportunities for real estate investment in central Lisbon right now are many, varied and compelling. This is a big area made up of many distinct neighborhoods, each with its own look, feel and character, but all interesting as locations for a short-term tourist rental or a long-term rental for the local market.

Budget can help fine tune your search. Per-square-meter prices in Lisbon range from a low of 2,000 euros ($2,080) to as much as 7,000 euros ($7,280). This means a 50-square-meter apartment in one of the lowest-cost neighborhoods can sell for 75,000 euros ($78,000), whereas the same size apartment in Chiado, for example, would cost more than four times as much.

Like Algarve, given the current strength of the U.S. dollar against the euro, dollar holders can capitalize on as much as a 25 percent currency discount from 2014 prices.

Some areas of Lisbon have seen appreciation of as much as 20 percent in the last year. For great value, focus on areas outside the “best” neighborhoods.

3. Cali, Colombia

Cali is Medellín 10 years ago. Property values are an absolute global bargain. The rental demand is expanding (this is one of the fastest-growing tourist markets in Colombia), as is the city’s middle class.

The U.S. dollar is at a record high against the Colombian peso, making this undervalued market irresistible.

In the prime areas of Cali (strata 5 to 6), depending on the age of the unit, the price-per-square meter will range from 1.5 million to 5 million Colombian pesos ($502 to $1,670). For older units, between 10 and 20 years old, investors can expect to spend between 1.5 million to 2.5 million Colombian pesos ($502 to $836)

Price per square meter for newer units (less than 10 years old) range from 2.5 million pesos to 3.5 million pesos ($836 to $1,170). For new upscale luxury projects, the price will range from 3.5 million to 5 million pesos ($1,170 to $1,673).

4. Bogotá, Colombia



We remain bullish on Medellín, but in 2017, we’re targeting two other Colombian markets—Cali (above), and Bogotá.

This is a hub for Latin American business, meaning a strong business traveler rental market. At the same time, this is Colombia’s most popular tourism destination and international travel to Bogota is increasing. All this adds up to a growing tourist rental market.

Neighborhoods are being gentrified and the local middle class is expanding quickly, meaning this city offers a capital appreciation play, as well. In the best areas of Bogotá (strata 5 to 6), depending on the age of the unit, the price per square meter will range from 5 million to 12 million Colombian pesos ($1,670 to $4,000).

Newer construction units in the most exclusive areas go from 9 million to 12 million pesos ($3,000 to $4,000) per square meter, while older units range from 5 million to 9 million pesos (1,670 to $3,000).

5. Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

We like the Dominican Republic for many reasons in 2017, including the cost of its Caribbean real estate. It’s a bargain compared with the rest of the region.

Las Terrenas is more accessible than ever and numbers of both international and domestic tourists are growing, meaning expanding rental demand. And foreigners can finance.

Depending on proximity to the water, prices range from as little as $1,000 per square meter to a high of $2,500 (right on the beach). This translates to as little as $100,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. Visit the blog daily for housing and real estate tips and trends. Like Housecall on Facebook and follow @HousecallBlog on Twitter.