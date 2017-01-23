zipLogix Provides Florida Brokerage E-Signature, Mobile Tools

zipLogix™ is now providing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group’s 600-plus agents zipForm® Mobile and zipLogix Digital Ink® through its zipForm Plus Broker account, the company recently announced. The additional tools will allow Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group agents to manage transactions and send documents for e-signatures while on the go.

“zipLogix works closely with our broker customers to provide them with effective solutions that set their brokerage apart,” says zipLogix Chairman Mark Petersen. “By adding zipForm Mobile and zipLogix Digital Ink to their account, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group agents will be able to create and close transactions any time, any place.”

“We are always looking for new ways to improve company performance,” says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Manager Liaison Dawn Kay. “Our partnership with zipLogix enables us to track and monitor our business metrics with greater efficiency and accuracy while providing our agents with the tools and resources they need to work effectively. Furthermore, zipLogix offers an extensive library of customized forms, which integrates seamlessly with our current transaction management platform.”

Brokerages with a zipForm Plus Broker account gain access to a suite of administrative tools and resources that bolster efficiency and productivity, allowing them to analyze agent activity, set up group templates and clauses, and perform additional management functions on a single cloud-based platform.

For more information, please visit www.ziplogix.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.